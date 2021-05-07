Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Envista traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

