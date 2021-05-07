EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 183,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

