Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $214,041.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00783332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00102573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.15 or 0.08901834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.