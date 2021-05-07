Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 191,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

