Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$138.00.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.67.

TSE EQB traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$146.92. 11,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,387. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.48 and a one year high of C$148.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$128.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.37.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,224. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

