Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

