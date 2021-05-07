Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC cut shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$888.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

