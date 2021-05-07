Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.46. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.