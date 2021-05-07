Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verastem in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

