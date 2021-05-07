Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

