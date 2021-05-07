Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regal Beloit Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.