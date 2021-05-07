Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $32.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $31.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,290.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,279.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,388.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,164.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

