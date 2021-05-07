Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

