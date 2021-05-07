Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GCP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

