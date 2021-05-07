Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 808,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,015. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

