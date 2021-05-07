Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average of $259.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit