Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average of $259.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

