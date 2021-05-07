Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.59.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

