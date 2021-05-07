Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,200,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.