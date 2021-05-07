Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $111.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 433.65% from the company’s current price.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.