Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

ESPR stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $585.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

