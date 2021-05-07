Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE ETH opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

