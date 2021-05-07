Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.26. 319,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

