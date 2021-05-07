Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Truist

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective cut by Truist from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

ETSY stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 316,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

