EULAV Asset Management Has $19.73 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,924 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 90,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The company has a market cap of $359.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

