EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.