EULAV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,449.27.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $12.24 on Friday, reaching $1,501.09. 4,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,913. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,007.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

