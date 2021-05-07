EULAV Asset Management Purchases 11,000 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.12% of CGI worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,402. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

