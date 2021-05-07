Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 49,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

