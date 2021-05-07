EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.94. EVO Payments shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 2,084 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

