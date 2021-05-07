Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

EVH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 11,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

