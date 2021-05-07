Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.88 million.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.