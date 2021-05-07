Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €29.68 ($34.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,285 shares. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

