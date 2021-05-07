Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.