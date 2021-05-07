Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $$31.49 during midday trading on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

