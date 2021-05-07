ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,814.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $69,814.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003929 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.14 or 0.00726202 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019854 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

