Exeedme Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Exeedme has a market cap of $32.73 million and $1.08 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.