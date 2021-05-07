Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

