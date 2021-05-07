Exeter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 897,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

