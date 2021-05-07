Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $160.86. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,168 shares of company stock valued at $23,458,391. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

