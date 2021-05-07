Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $101.26. 21,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,552. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

