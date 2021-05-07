Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 67,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

