Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $164.82, but opened at $174.09. Expedia Group shares last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 44,499 shares.

The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit