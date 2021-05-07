Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $164.82, but opened at $174.09. Expedia Group shares last traded at $174.44, with a volume of 44,499 shares.

The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

