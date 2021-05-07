Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $115.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

