Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

