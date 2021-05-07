Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $153.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $655.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $670.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $778.87 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

