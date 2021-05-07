Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

