Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

