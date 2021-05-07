Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.