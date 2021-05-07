Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 86,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,755. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

