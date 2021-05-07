Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

NYSE FSLY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

