Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 508,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,695. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

